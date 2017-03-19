Greg Carbin, a journeyman meteorologist for the National Weather Service, was the guest speaker at a recent weather conference held in San Antonio, Texas.
Carbin talked to KTBS about the “fascinating” weather in the ArkLaTex. But first, a little more about him.
Carbin is the recipient of the Dr. Ted Fujita Award for forecasting excellence. And he currently works in Maryland at the Weather Prediction Center.
“The Weather Prediction Center is in College Park, Maryland and is co-located with the Center of Environmental Prediction. The modeling goes on there. Climate prediction goes on there but also weather prediction. And we specialize in the medium range out to day 7; specialize in precipitation forecast, 24-hour rainfall over the continental United States and Alaska."
The national agency interacts with NWS agencies like in Shreveport to better refine forecast items for the ArkLaTex. But even a novice weather geek can access the web page of the Weather Prediction Center.
“The website is full of information, especially for those who are really interested in meteorology there is a lot there,” Carbin said.
KTBS meteorologist Neil Shaw got to know Carbin in the spring of 2016 because of his familiarity with hazardous weather that affects our area.
“It’s fascinating to begin with right? Because the ArkLaTex is in a unique area where you have got access to moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, but you are far enough to get into the jet stream and the active pattern, especially in the cool season in the winter and the spring. So you get your fair share of severe storms but you also have the potential for flooding.
“In the spring of 2016 and even going back to 2015, just incredible amounts of rain.The pump was primed so to speak. Most flooding events require this what we call antecedent conditions; the ground needs to saturated or moist. So you add into that these repeat storms that bring up that Gulf moisture and wring it out over the ArkLaTex and you've got some real problems with flooding,” Carbin said.
The weather gurus at the Weather Prediction Center were also flabbergasted by the August flood in South Louisiana. In fact, it was the fourth largest flood disaster in U.S. history. Katrina ranked No. 1. Hurricane Sandy, two. Hurricane Ike ranked at No. 3.
Also get this: the 2106 flood in Louisiana had no name.
“Oh my, wow, is right. This event was interesting from a tropical weather perspective. You go back and think would there have been more attention if this storm would have been named Bob, or Rita or Katrina. Those names mean things to people and the history of those names. People know on the Gulf Coast what a hurricane will bring, in addition to damaging winds and storm surge they know these thing bring copious amounts of rain and result in widespread flooding. This was not a tropical system. It was related to a tropical air mass, but it never got a name or a number. It wasn't called a tropical depression; just a low pressure area that drifted over the area and stalled,” Carbin said.
Rainfall amounts were some 31 inches over three days.
But as much as we need the folks like the Weather Prediction Center, Carbin said they need local meteorologist to inform the public.
“Messaging is crucial and we struggle with that. We really need the broadcast meteorology community to be a team member in that to convey what we are portraying as risks and that is why I come to these conferences. Because I really enjoy working with broadcast meteorologists to help understand each other's challenges with these events that come along and put face to name to get the messaging right,” Carbin said.
Click here to visit the Weather Prediction Center.