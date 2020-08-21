(CNN) - The actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal, a fate she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, initially tried to avoid after they were charged by federal authorities.
Loughlin was sentenced several hours after Giannulli, who faces 5 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service, according to the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.
The sentencing brings an end to the saga for Loughlin and Giannulli, arguably the parents with the highest profiles who admitted to paying the scheme's mastermind, William Rick Singer, $500,000 to get both their daughters into the University of Southern California.