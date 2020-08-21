1164415120

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 27: Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, right, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019. A judge says actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, can continue using a law firm that recently represented the University of Southern California. The couple appeared in Boston federal court on Tuesday to settle a dispute over their choice of lawyers in a sweeping college admissions bribery case. Prosecutors had said their lawyers pose a potential conflict of interest. Loughlin and Giannulli say the firms work for USC was unrelated to the admissions case and was handled by different lawyers. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

 Boston Globe

(CNN) - The actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal, a fate she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, initially tried to avoid after they were charged by federal authorities.

Loughlin was sentenced several hours after Giannulli, who faces 5 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service, according to the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

The sentencing brings an end to the saga for Loughlin and Giannulli, arguably the parents with the highest profiles who admitted to paying the scheme's mastermind, William Rick Singer, $500,000 to get both their daughters into the University of Southern California.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments