SHREVEPORT, La. – Famed College and Professional Football Coach Lou Holtz will be the featured speaker at the annual fundraiser for Mary’s House in Shreveport.
Fete for Life, which is the organization's largest single fundraiser, is on Feb. 15 at the Bossier Civic Center.
Holtz’s football coaching career extends for nearly a quarter century. He began his career as an assistant coach at Iowa in 1960. After 8 years as an assistant coach, his first head coach position was at William & Mary.
He would go on to coach North Carolina State, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, the University of Notre Dame and the University of South Carolina.
Holtz’s 1988 Notre Dame Football team went 12-0 and was the consensus national champions. Holtz coached the New York Jets in 1976.
He returned to college football to coach Arkansas. Holtz moved from the sidelines to the announcer’s booth, as a college football analyst for ESPN.
President Donald Trump awarded Coach Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020. Holtz has ties to the ArkLaTex, his son Skip was the head coach of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Football team.
Holtz now travels the country as a motivational speaker.
Tickets are available online by clicking here or by calling Mary’s House at 318-220-8009.