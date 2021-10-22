BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana added 17,700 jobs over the year through September as the state recovers from the economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.
Between August and September though the state lost 25,000 jobs, most of which was in leisure and hospitality.
Louisiana had 1,815,600 nonfarm jobs in September, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The statewide unemployment rate was 5.8% down from 8% in September 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.8% down from 7.9% one year prior.
Federal, state and local government lost 4,800 jobs over the year to 311,300.
Manufacturing lost 4,000 jobs over the year to 124,000 workers. Inside that sector, there were 2,200 jobs tied to making durable goods added over the year while 6,200 jobs related to nondurable goods were lost during the same time frame.
Information lost 1,000 jobs over the year to 16,100; construction lost 900 jobs over the year to 115,900; financial activities lost 200 jobs over the year to 89,200.
The biggest gains was the Leisure and hospitality sector which added 11,300 jobs over the year to 187,300 jobs.
Professional and business services added 8,800 jobs to 209,100 jobs; education and health services added 5,700 jobs over the year to 310,800 jobs; other services added 1,400 jobs over the year to 66,500.
Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, added 1,200 jobs over the year to 30,000 and trade, transportation and utilities added 200 jobs over the year to 355,400 jobs.