SHREVEPORT, La. -- With the United States Senate voting unanimously this week to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, the country moves one step closer to not rolling back its clocks every fall.
In Louisiana, this movement started years ago.
State Rep. Dodie Horton of Haughton led the way on a bill that would end the time change. Her bill passed, but is stuck, requiring federal approval.
Now it that looks like Congress might make the project happen across the board, Horton is glad that something is being done.
"Oh, I've had people ask me time and time again, 'Can we please just not change our clocks for just a few months?' ... It should be an easy ask, but I never knew that the federal government, our federal representatives, would tackle it. So, I guess timing is everything," Horton said.