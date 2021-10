FILE - This March 3, 2021 file photo shows a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. U.S. regulators expect to rule Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 on authorizing booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a Food and Drug Administration official said at a government meeting. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)