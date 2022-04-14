BATON ROUGE, La. - Domestic violence in Louisiana worsened considerably in the two years since the coronavirus pandemic began, deepening a crisis that plagued the state long before COVID-19 arrived.
Rising domestic homicides, a pronounced spike in hotline calls from people seeking help and an increase in the severity of injuries reported by service providers illustrate the dire toll of the violence, according to data gathered by survivor advocacy groups.
“We’re certainly seeing a deadly surge in our state," said Mariah Wineski, executive director of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Wineski spoke at a meeting of the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday and broke down the coronavirus pandemic's impact on domestic violence in the state.
Even as conditions appeared to have worsened during the pandemic, she cautioned her audience that COVID-19 did not cause the abuse, but rather "created an atmosphere where domestic violence can thrive."
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.