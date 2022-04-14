Purple balloons signifying domestic violence awareness, and some of the 19 white ballons signifying each year of the life of slain Southern University student Shayla James rise skyward next to the SU Student Union, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, during a balloon release in memory of James and other victims of domestic violence. James was shot and killed by her boyfriend last week, in one of an increasing number of recent domestic violence-related deaths. (By Travis Spradling, The Advocate)