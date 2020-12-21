WASHINGTON - U. S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson awarded approximately $78 million to hundreds of public housing authorities across the country to help residents of public housing and voucher-assisted housing increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies. Six Louisiana Housing Authorities will share in $374,320 under the program, while 36 Texas programs will share $5,728,916.
To see how all the $ 78million will be distributed click here.
Funded Louisiana Housing Authorities:
- Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government $50,137.00
- Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport $103,854.00
- St. James Parish Housing Authority $69,380.00
- Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Housing Department $26,000.00
- Housing Authority of New Orleans $64,949.00
- Housing Authority of Jefferson Parish $60,000.00
Funded Texas Housing Authorities:
- Housing Authority of the City of Beaumont $98,053.00
- Housing Authority of the City of Lubbock $46,113.00
- Brazos Valley Council of Government $395,640.00
- Galveston Housing Authority $72,000.00
- Housing Authority of the City of Kingsville $56,996.00
- The Housing Authority of the City of Dallas, Texas $784,491.00
- Ark-Tex Council of Governments $65,229.00
- County of Dallas $71,671.00
- Houston Housing Authority $393,387.00
- Housing Authority of the City of Austin $293,577.00
- Housing Authority of the City of Arlington $189,423.00
- Deep East Texas Council of Governments $72,000.00
- Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas $71,630.00
- City of Tyler Housing Agency $58,563.00
- Montgomery County Housing Authority $42,762.00
- Housing Authority of the City of Fort Worth $360,000.00
- Housing Authority of the City of Pharr $45,741.00
- City of Longview, TX $56,041.00
- Housing Authority of the City of San Angelo $75,000.00
- Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville $166,274.00
- Robstown Housing Authority $39,442.00
- Housing Authority of the City of Abilene $55,162.00
- Mission Housing Authority $54,456.00
- Housing Authority of the City of El Paso $116,390.00
- Walker County Housing Authority $45,450.00
- Tarrant County Housing Assistance Office $216,833.00
- The Housing Authority of the City of Wichita Falls, Texas $55,981.00
- Midland County Housing Authority $45,000.00
- McAllen Housing Authority $22,925.00
- TEXOMA Council of Governments $144,000.00
- San Marcos Housing Authority $118,843.00
- City of Garland Housing Agency $59,318.00
- Housing Authority of the City of Waco $117,068.00
- Housing Authority of the County of Hidalgo $95,306.00
- San Antonio Housing Authority $936,002.00
- Housing Authority of Bexar County $192,149.00
“Putting people on the path to self-sufficiency by helping them find jobs and increase their earned income is an essential part of HUD’s mission,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “This funding is a good example of how federal and local partnerships work to help connect families to jobs and educational opportunities to help them become a success.”
HUD's Family Self -Sufficiency (FSS) Program funding helps local public housing authorities to hire Service Coordinators who work directly with residents to connect them with existing programs and services in the local community. These Service Coordinators build relationships with networks of local service providers, who provide direct assistance to FSS participants. The broad spectrum of services made possible through FSS enables participating families to find jobs, increase earned income, reduce or eliminate the need for rental and/or welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and self-sufficiency.
Participants in the program sign a five-year contract of participation requiring the head of the household to set specific goals and achievements allowed under the FSS Program. To successfully graduate, the head of household must be employed and no member of the FSS family may have received cash welfare assistance for twelve months prior to program graduation. Families in the FSS program have an interest-bearing escrow account established for them. The amount credited to the family's escrow account is based on increases rent due to improvement in the family's earned income during the term of the FSS contract. Upon successful graduation, the head of household receives the escrow funds are able to apply those funds to advance their personal circumstances, including, for example, paying educational expenses or making a down-payment on a home.