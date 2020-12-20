BATON ROUGE, La (WBRZ) - The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Sunday that this coming week 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will make its way to the state.
COVID VACCINE UPDATE: We anticipate receiving 79,500 doses of newly authorized Moderna vaccine this coming week.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 20, 2020
Almost 36,000 of those doses will go to nursing home/long-term care facility residents and staff through the state's federal partnership program, and over 43,000 doses will be shipped hospitals and first responders (fire fighters/EMS). The second week of Pfizer vaccines will continue to go to Tier 1 hospitals. 28,275 Pfizer doses are expected to arrive soon.
Of those, 35,900 will go to nursing home/long-term care facility residents and staff via our federal partnership program, and 43,600 doses will be shipped to Morris & Dickson for sub-distribution to Tier 2 hospitals and first responders (fire fighters/EMS).— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 20, 2020
The committee said groups of essential workers, such as construction and food service workers, would be eligible for the next wave. Members did clarify that local organizations had great flexibility to make those determinations.