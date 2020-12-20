Panel: People over 75, essential workers next for vaccines

A worker gives a thumbs up while transporting boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the loading dock for shipping at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

 Paul Sancya

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Sunday this coming week 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will make its way to the state.

Almost 36,000 of those doses will go to nursing home/long-term care facility residents and staff through the state's federal partnership program, and over 43,000 doses will be shipped hospitals and first responders (fire fighters/EMS). The second week of Pfizer vaccines will continue to go to Tier 1 hospitals. 28,275 Pfizer doses are expected to arrive soon. 

The committee said groups of essential workers, such as construction and food service workers, would be eligible for the next wave. Members did clarify that local organizations had great flexibility to make those determinations.

