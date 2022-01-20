BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is approaching a peak in the number of positive COVID cases, but Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday the state remains very much in the pandemic's grip because of the omicron surge.
“Right now there is a tremendous amount of COVID,” Edwards said at a press conference, “as much as we’ve ever had.”
Because of the omicron variant, the number of COVID infections crossed the threshold 1 million people – roughly one of every five residents – earlier this week and 15,283 residents have lost their lives to the virus.
COVID data for Jan. 6 to Wednesday shows statewide a total of 47,342 reinfections, 1,875 new reinfections, and 27.5% positivity of COVID tests taken.
The omicron variant is extremely contagious among everyone and frequently deadly for the unvaccinated. Edwards point out that people infected with COVID who have been vaccinated are 17 times less likely to be hospitalized and 20 times less likely to die.
He said infection numbers remain high in schools and among retail and restaurant workers who don't mask.
Edwards resisted reestablishing the mandate requiring people to wear masks and social distance when shopping or dining in restaurants. But he repeated what he has been saying that wearing masks in public, getting vaccinated and being tested are the best ways to avoid the serious consequences of infection.
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state’s medical director, said that the numbers are peaking and trending in the right direction. “It’s worth remembering that the absolute levels remain high,” Kanter said. The risk of being exposed remains high.
“The amount of reinfections we have seen have skyrocketed,” with the omicron variant that emerged after Thanksgiving, Kanter said. “We strongly recommend you get boosted” with the COVID shots. “Boosters are so important with omicron,” he added.
President Joe Biden's administration will start shipping 400 million free non-surgical N95 face masks to distribution sites nationwide this week and started a website Wednesday that allows people to be sent COVID tests that they can use at home.