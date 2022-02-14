This undated photo provided by Louisiana National Guard shows Louisiana Army National Guard Warrant Officer Tatiana Julien in front of her National Guard helicopter. The Louisiana Army National Guard has commissioned its first Black female pilot. Warrant Officer Tatiana Julien of New Orleans pilots a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in B Company, 1-244th Assault Helicopter Battalion, which is based in Hammond. She says in a news release that she had no idea she'd be a trailblazer when she asked for the training. (Louisiana National Guard via AP)