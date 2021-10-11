SHREVEPORT, La - A Louisiana restaurant chain is looking to its corporate office staff for help in the kitchen.
Raising Cane's is definitely not alone in trying to find enough people to staff their restaurants, it's an industry wide problem right now.
KTBS visited multiple restaurant chains up and down Airline Drive today in Bossier City, all of them had signs posted out front asking for help. It is a very difficult time right now for the restaurant industry. And desperate times call for desperate measures so Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s has called in the corporate office.
"We've had folks jump in as fry cooks and cashiers, that's what we always do, they're trained to do it. We have folks from our accounting side, our legal side, our communications team. ... I mean you name any aspect our folks have jumped in first hand and it's been incredible. It's taken a group effort whatever it takes to work through and support our restaurants, support our crew," said Tommy Van Wolfe, Raising Canes vice-president of restaurants.
Raising Canes' Bossier City location told KTBS they don’t have anybody from the corporate office working there right now. But they’re definitely looking for help at all of their locations.