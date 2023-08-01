BOSSIER CITY, La.-- New businesses are opening at the Louisiana Boardwalk this month. In fact, one of them opened Tuesday.
Portobello Road South, and indoor market, opened its doors Tuesday.
"We have 87 vendors right now that have a little bit of everything. Most of them are local and it's handmade stuff, handcrafted, beautiful items you would find normally at the farmer's markets. But it's all brought inside so their stuff doesn't melt or blow away or get rained on, and we're out of the heat because we have air conditioning," said Lisa Ezell, Portobello Road South owner.
SAS Gallerie, Sanctuary Paint Party and Point Studio Art have teamed up with Ezell.
The grand opening is this Saturday.
"They'll have an art gallery in the front," said Ashley Warner, Louisiana Boardwalk general manager. "They'll do paint parties in the back. They'll also have point studio art where you can do screen printing parties."
Warner said business is on the upswing and she has more to announce in the fourth quarter of the year.
"We hear ghost town a lot," said Warner. "We lost a lot of tenants during the pandemic, national tenants. So, to bring back local artists and local vendors here has just been wonderful."
Spirit Halloween opens Friday, and Frostbite Snow Cone opens later this month.