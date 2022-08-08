BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas.
A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment.
“Building the Routh Group into the company it is today has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of the support we have been shown through this transition,” said Todd Routh, owner. “This decision was made with the utmost care for the Boardwalk’s future. I am confident that the Louisiana Boardwalk is set up for continued success with the Routh Group.”
In addition, Ashley Warner has also been named general manager of the Louisiana Boardwalk. Warner has been with the property for 14 years as the marketing manager and most recently, assistant general manager. She will be responsible for day-to-day operations, marketing and leasing the property.
“The Boardwalk’s reputation and resiliency is a testament to the team, our community leaders and operation that we have created,” said Warner. “I am very passionate about this property and look forward to future growth and interest along with our new company.”
Guests will notice some improvements underway on the property. The landmark Boardwalk fountain is undergoing renovation and should be completed within the next two weeks. Also, the Courtyard by Marriott will expand and add more rooms and meeting space.
About Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets
Across the Red River from downtown Shreveport, the project's first phase opened in November 2003, with the state's first Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. The remainder of Boardwalk opened in May 2005 and joined the casino district. Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is the first lifestyle center to open in the state of Louisiana offering outlet shopping, an entertainment district and riverfront dining.
About Routh Properties
Routh Properties was founded in 1992. Through the acquisition of retail shopping centers, the company has continued to grow to more than 100 plus shopping centers, warehouse properties, and office buildings throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Tennessee. All of their properties are personally managed and maintained directly by the company, to allow for a greater focus on the long-term success of the shopping center.