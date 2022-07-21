BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's Bond Commission Thursday agreed to withhold a $39 million line of credit to the Sewerage & Water Board New Orleans due to the city's defiance of the state's abortion ban 'trigger law.'
The 12-2 vote was first reported by Melinda Deslatte with Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. Deslatte reports that the S&WBNO project was the only project singled out, even after the commission approved millions of dollars in financing for other New Orleans projects.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said he would push for funding to be withheld to the city after the New Orleans City Council, mayor, police chief, district attorney and sheriff all said they would not enforce the state's abortion laws.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne called holding up the project "ridiculous" and argued that New Orleans has not broken any laws because the "trigger law" banning abortion has been blocked by a district judge.