SHREVEPORT, La. -- Approximately 1.7 million people don’t have access to internet in Louisiana.
That is a problem the Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity or ConnectLA is working to solve. The goal is to have broadband available for everyone by 2029.
The leader of the office says they expect to have it done sooner, by early 2028.
“We awarded a project in Caddo to Comcast to build in north Caddo Parish to places like Rodessa, Ida, Vivian, Oil City, Mooringsport, Keithville, just south of Shreveport," said Veneeth Iyengar, the ConnectLA director. "They’re (Comcast) expected to build by next year, hopefully by the summer of next year. We also awarded a project to build in Bossier to 224 houses, and I think that was largely in the Plain Dealing area. Those projects are going to move fast. We’ll just keep using our federal dollars that we’ll receive from the infrastructure bill to continue to drive down those numbers to folks that don’t have it.”
ConnectLA takes the federal funds and awards dollars to companies so they can get high speed internet to people as efficiently as possible. About 70,000 locations will be built by the end of next year. Locations are defined as home or business addresses. The cost of getting everyone internet when it comes to access is $1 billion.