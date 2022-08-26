BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry.
The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July, 8% less than the $222 million properties brought in a year earlier, according to figures released earlier this week by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
Three properties posted year-to-year gain: Treasure Chest in Kenner, Boomtown in Bossier City and Margaritaville in Bossier City.
