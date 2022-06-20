BATON ROUGE, La. - Winnings at Louisiana’s state-regulated casinos were down 9.2% in May.
The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $207.3 million, compared to $228.2 million in May 2021, according to figures released earlier this week by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
The only properties to post a year-to-year gain were L'Auberge in Lake Charles and Boomtown Bossier City. L'Auberge's performance caused the Lake Charles market to bring in more revenue than the year before, the only gambling region in the state to see a gain in winnings.
