A memorial, with each flag representing a person who has died from COVID 19, adorns the Mandeville Lakefront about 350 yards from a ‘Freedom Rally’ protest against mask mandates and forced COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Ninety-one percent of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana are people unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. St. Tammany Parish has had more than 29,000 confirmed cases and 538 deaths from COVID-19. Overall there have been 36.3 million cases and more than 619,000 deaths in the U.S. during the pandemic. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)