NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Friday the death of a child between the ages of 0 and 4 years old due to complications from COVID. This is the 17th pediatric COVID death in the state and the eighth death amid the fourth surge, caused primarily by the delta variant.
"No parent should have to bury their child," State Health Officer and Medical Director Dr. Joseph Kanter said. "We owe it to our ourselves, our children and everyone around us to take advantage of the best protection we have, and that is the vaccine and wearing a mask."
Due to the age of the child, officials will not release any further details about the death.
On Friday, there were 877 new cases of COVID confirmed in Louisiana; 592,377 cases have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.
The pediatric death affirms the vulnerability of children under the age of 18, even as state education officials revised guidelines for children exposed to COVID at school. On Wednesday, officials said that public school students will not be required to quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID. Some school districts in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas have opted to continue requiring quarantine despite the new policy.
While the delta variant-based surge in cases is generally considered to be over its peak in Louisiana, the death toll is still mounting.
“The good news is that we are going in the right direction -- that's clear,” Kanter said at a press conference Tuesday. “The bad news … is there's just still a ton of COVID in Louisiana.”
Testing is available for anyone of any age; however, vaccines are only available to people 12 years old and up.