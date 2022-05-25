BATON ROUGE, La. - A proposal that would allow adoptees in Louisiana to obtain a copy of their original birth certificate at the age of 24 advanced out of the state Senate Judiciary A Committee on Tuesday.
Under existing law, adoptees are barred from viewing their original birth certificate — which includes the names of their birth mother and father — unless they go before a judge and offer a compelling reason to unseal the record.
State Rep. Charles Owen, a Leesville Republican and adoptee who last year tried — and failed — to obtain his own birth certificate, said the setup “keeps us as administrative wards of the state for our whole lives.”
House Bill 450, sponsored by Owen, would allow adoptees age 24 and up to obtain a copy of their birth certificate from the state register of vital records without having to petition the court.
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.