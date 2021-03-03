Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Wednesday was 21.1 feet. * Forecast...The lower Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...Expect considerable flooding of several hundred acres downstream to where Bayou Dorcheat widens into Lake Bistineau west of Sibley. All boat ramps flooded, public and private flooded. Secure boats and docks for high water for several days. For reference, the great flood of March of 2016 reached 26 feet at Dixie Inn, Louisiana. &&