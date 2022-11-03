WASHINGTON – With thousands of Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote the Biden administration Thursday morning that he has run out of patience waiting for a meeting to explain what went into calculating those new rates.
Cassidy wrote Deanne Bennett Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, noting that he had asked for a meeting in October 2021 and more than a year later is still waiting for an answer.
“Policyholders stand to see thousands of dollars in annual premium increases over the next several years,” Cassidy wrote in the letter released Thursday morning.
“The lack of communication greatly diminishes any confidence in FEMA’s ability to implement this Risk Rating 2.0. If the Biden administration refuses to halt implementation of this disastrous policy, the least they can do is provide constituents with the basic information they need to navigate this new rating regime,” Cassidy wrote.
