SHREVEPORT, La. - Today in Baton Rouge, tax credits took the spotlight, specifically credits for the movie and film industry.
House Bill 562 would extend the "Motion Picture Investors and Tax Credit" bill for another ten years and require a State of Louisiana logo to be prominently displayed in the credits of any film.
The bill was brought by house speaker Clay Schexnayder.
"The bill would keep the cap on the front end at $150 million, and that's what it does,” said Schexnayder.
Mandie Landry, state rep from New Orleans, says Louisiana was the first state in the country to feature a film tax credit program. Today, 38 other states have adopted the same feature.
Landry emphasized how rare it is for Louisiana to lead and wants to keep it that way.
“I like this industry, here's a few reasons. It’s diverse, you can be an actor, you can be a set director, you can cook food. If your skill level is lower, you can help build sets. There is something for everyone.” Landy says.
“There's a growing movement recognizing the return on these types of credits don't seem to be worth it. We're hearing forty cents on the dollar. We would rather return forty cents to the taxpayer in the form of a tax cut, or something. If it was proven to get the business they say it does, that would be one thing, but the statistics just don't support it, “ says Bossier state representative Ray Crews.
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is in charge of tourism in the state and supports the film tax credit program.
"Nine percent of everyone who comes to Louisiana is influenced by a movie or tv-show. In 2019 tourism generated $1.9-billion in taxes, so why take away a portion of our tourism industry, “ Nungesser said in a statement to KTBS.