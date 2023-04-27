SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana is currently facing a nursing shortage with over 5,400 nursing positions available across the state.
The issue was brought to the attention of the Louisiana Board of Regents, which made addressing this shortage a top priority.
The Louisiana Health Works Commission recently gave a presentation to the board, outlining the magnitude of the problem and the efforts being made to recruit more people into the nursing profession.
"Essentially, we're seeing over 164 job postings per month. No matter what, still coming forward for RNs. So, there's definitely a demand. If you become a nurse, there is likelihood of a job," said Mellynn Baker, assistant commissioner for strategic planning and student success at the Board of Regents.
To combat the shortage, the Board of Regents has launched a grant program to encourage colleges and healthcare systems to work together to address their regional shortages. The grant recipients will be announced soon.
The nursing shortage is a national issue, but it is particularly problematic in Louisiana. Healthcare providers are struggling to fill nursing positions, which can result in longer wait times, less personalized care and overworked nurses.