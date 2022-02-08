BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s court system needs to be funded by taxpayers and not defendants, a task force reported Monday to legislative leaders and the governor.
The report, which was approved by the 25-member Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding Report, didn’t offer any specific bills to forward in the upcoming regular session of the Legislature that begins March 14.
But the analysis lays out legal changes that might be necessary and adds credibility to any lawmaker wanting to submit measures for consideration, said state Sen. Rick Ward III, the Port Allen Republican representing the state Senate on the panel.
Louisiana is one of the last states looking at shifting to taxpayers the obligation of funding the courts, rather than rely on users paying.
