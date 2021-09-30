NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Thursday the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 872 and there have been 49 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 740,553. The current total death count is 13,949.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86% of cases and 81% of deaths from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH is reporting an additional 26,809 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,328,787 doses, including 2,102,264 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.
The health department also reports 867 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 85 from Wednesday and 148 of those patients were on ventilators, down 21.