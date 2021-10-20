NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Wednesday the number of coronavirus cases in the state increased by 502 and there have been 36 new deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of cases reported to the state is 754,027. The current total death 14,424.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83% of cases and 76% of deaths from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department said an additional 18,926 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,451,477 doses, including 2,173,032 completed two-dose series.
LDH reports 380 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 19 from Tuesday and 55 of those patients were on ventilators, down 6.