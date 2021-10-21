NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Thursday increased by 923 and there have been 22 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the start of the pandemic is 754,950 and the total death count stands at 14,446.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83% of cases and 76% of deaths from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH is reporting an additional 15,387 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,466,864 doses, including 2,181,459 completed two-dose series. The data is updated every Monday and Thursday.
The health department said 354 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 26 from Wednesday and 52 of those patients were on ventilators, down 3 from Wednesday.