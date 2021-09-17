NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Friday increased by 2,182 and there have been 52 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 725,637. The current total death count is 13,418.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 88% of cases and 85% of deaths from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH is also reporting an additional 34,758 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,238,510 doses, including 2,042,308 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.
The health department said 1,367 patients are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 64 from Thursday and 251 of those patients were on ventilators, down 16 Thursday.