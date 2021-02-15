COVID-19 LA

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 507 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths. Confirmed cases stand at 363,469 and 8,691 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

The health department reported 849 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 and 137 were on ventilators.

As of Feb. 8, 380,673 patients have recovered.

