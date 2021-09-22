NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Wednesday increased by 1,906 and there have been 99 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state is 732,005. The current total death count is 13,657.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86% of cases and 81% of deaths from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reported an additional 71,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,275,281 doses, including 2,068,096 completed two-dose series.
LDH reports 1,221 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 18 from Tuesday and 225 of those patients were on ventilators, up 5 from Tuesday.