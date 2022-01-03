NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of total coronavirus cases increased by 31,161 and there have been 15 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the pandemic began is 859,856. The current total death count is 15,001.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64% of cases and 75% of deaths from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 77% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 1,106 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up 344 from last week's report and 50 of those patients were on ventilators.
New cases by region:
New Orleans area: 8,680
Shreveport area: 3,252
Baton Rouge area: 3,187
North Shore area: 2,657
Lafayette area: 2,153
River Parishes and Houma/Thibodaux area: 1,687
Monroe area: 1,383
Alexandria area: 562
Patients hospitalized by region:
New Orleans area: 301
Baton Rouge area: 194
Shreveport area: 169
North Shore area: 125
Lafayette area: 118
Monroe area: 59
Alexandria area: 54
River Parishes and Houma/Thibodaux area: 45
Lake Charles area: 41