NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of total coronavirus cases increased by 31,161 and there have been 15 new deaths.

The total number of cases reported to the state since the pandemic began is 859,856The current total death count is 15,001.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64% of cases and 75% of deaths from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 77% of current COVID hospitalizations.

The health department reports 1,106 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up 344 from last week's report and 50 of those patients were on ventilators.

New cases by region:

New Orleans area: 8,680

Shreveport area: 3,252

Baton Rouge area: 3,187

North Shore area: 2,657

Lafayette area: 2,153

River Parishes and Houma/Thibodaux area: 1,687

Monroe area: 1,383

Alexandria area: 562

Patients hospitalized by region:

New Orleans area: 301

Baton Rouge area: 194

Shreveport area: 169

North Shore area: 125

Lafayette area: 118

Monroe area: 59

Alexandria area: 54

River Parishes and Houma/Thibodaux area: 45

Lake Charles area: 41

