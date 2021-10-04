NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported Monday in Louisiana increased by 1,725 and there have been 39 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 743,631. The current total death count is 14,027.
LDH says that a child between the ages of 11 and 17 was among the 39 deaths reported on Monday. No further information was being reported about the death.
LDH also reported that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86% of cases and 81% of deaths from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 84% of current COVID hospitalizations.
An additional 26,256 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,375,218 doses, including 2,129,340 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.
In the Monday report, 715 individuals were hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 123 from Friday and 135 of those patients were on ventilators, down 14 from Friday.