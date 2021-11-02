NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 247 and deaths increased by 10 Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 760,246 and the total death count is 14,565.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 76% of deaths from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday total 247, down 24 from Monday and 47 of those patients were on ventilators, up by one.