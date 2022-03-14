NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 537 Monday from Friday's total and the number of new deaths increased by 26.
Since the pandemic began over two-years ago, 1,230,190 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,913.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 61% of cases and 53% of deaths from Feb. 24 to March 2. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 239 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by ten from Friday and 19 of those patients were on ventilators, down by four.