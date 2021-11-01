NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 1,529 and deaths increased by eight since Friday.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 760,000 and the total death count is 14,555.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 76% of deaths from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday total 271, down 36 from Friday and 46 of those patients were on ventilators, down by seven.