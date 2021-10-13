NEW ORLEANS - The number of coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Wednesday increased by 551 and there have been 30 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
LDH reported that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 84% of cases and 80% of deaths from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 83% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department said 477 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state. down 29 from Tuesday and 88 of those patients were on ventilators, down 14.