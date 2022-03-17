NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 184 and the number of new deaths increased by 21.
Since the pandemic began over two-years ago, 1,230,793 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,981.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 53% of cases and 55% of deaths from March 3 to March 9. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 75% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 172 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by ten from Wednesday and 18 of those patients were on ventilators, down by one.