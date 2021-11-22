NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 711 new COVID-19 cases Friday and five new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 768,041 and the total death count is 14,754.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 77% of deaths from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports an additional 20,670 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last week's update. The state has now administered 4,605,082 doses, including 2,241,395 completed two-dose series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday total 202, up two from Friday and 34 of those patients were on ventilators, up one.