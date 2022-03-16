NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 190 and the number of new deaths increased by 11.
Since the pandemic began over two-years ago, 1,230,609 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,960.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 52% of cases and 55% of deaths from March 3 to March 9. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 75% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 182 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 15 from Tuesday and 19 of those patients were on ventilators, up by three.