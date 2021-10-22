NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Friday the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 681 and there were 16 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 755,631. The current total death count is 14,462.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83% of cases and 76% of deaths from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department said 342 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 12 from Thursday and 48 of those patients were on ventilators, down four.