NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Friday the total coronavirus cases increased by 14,802 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the pandemic began is 908,428. The current total death count is 15,054.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 66% of cases and 74% of deaths from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 78% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 1,521 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up 109 from Thursday and 68 of those patients were on ventilators.