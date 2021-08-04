NEW ORLEANS - The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Louisiana broke records for the second day on Wednesday as the state continues to struggle with the delta variant and low vaccination rates. There were 135 new hospitalizations for an all-time high of 2,247, according to a noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Wednesday's count exceeded the previous day's count of 2,112. Prior to Tuesday, the record was 2,069 on Jan. 7.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,524 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 39 more confirmed deaths.
The number of patients in need of ventilators increased by 2, for a total of 224.
There are another 1,254 probable cases for a total of 4,778 new total cases and 5 probable deaths for a total of 44 new deaths.