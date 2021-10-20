NEW OREANS - Tuesday marked the first day in Louisiana since July 8 that reported COVID hospitalizations dipped just barely below 400 at 399, per the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health releases the latest data on COVID in Louisiana every day at noon. The data on hospitalizations represents the number of hospitalized COVID patients from the previous day.
The framing of hospitalizations between early July and now represents a fairly clear window into the rise and fall of COVID's fourth surge alongside the virus's particularly transmissible delta variant.
While it seems like Louisiana has officially entered a downswing in case growth and hospitalizations, the number of new deaths reported Tuesday is 29. That pales in comparison to the peak in the fourth wave, with 177 new deaths reported on Sept. 1. But it is the highest number since October 5, and stands above the average since July 8, which is roughly 28.
However, hospital capacities have greatly eased. Compared to the 3,022 hospitalized COVID patients on Aug. 17, the 399 people currently hospitalized is a 86.7968% decrease.
There are 61 people on ventilators as of Tuesday's report. On Aug. 27, just two days before Hurricane Ida ravaged southeast Louisiana, the fourth wave peaked at 480 people on ventilators.
The lowest number of ICU availability now is 17.34% and the lowest number of regular beds available in the hospital is 21.71%.
On July 8, there were 409,806 COVID cases in Louisiana. Now there are 599,997 total cases. These past three-and-a-half months have accounted for almost one third of all cases in Louisiana.
Just 46.7% of the state is fully vaccinated, compared to the recommended 75% to 95% herd immunity goal.
None of Louisiana's nine regions has more than 56.2% of its ICU beds staffed and available.