BATON ROUGE, La. - State regulators are giving oil companies notice that they’ll soon be cracking down on storage tanks that may trigger accidents like the one that killed a teenager in southwest Louisiana last year.
The state Department of Natural Resources has identified 1,400 tank battery sites that will likely need to follow new safety rules established after the death of Zalee Gail Day-Smith, a 14-year-old girl who State Police investigators believe was sitting on a tank in Beauregard Parish when it exploded on Feb. 28, 2021.
The new rules, which took effect early this year, require fencing, locked gates, warning signs and sealed tank hatches at sites in populated areas, which the state defines as within 500 feet of a home or highway, 1,000 feet of a church or school, or anywhere within the limits of a city or town.
State officials admit they weren’t keeping close tabs on the sites.
