BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has created a framework for self-driving delivery robots to drop off packages on the state's streets, under a bill backed by lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Watch Live
Louisiana creates rules for self-driving delivery devices
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Thousands swarm tiny DeSoto village as trail ride crowd overflows; 1, maybe 2, shot
- Woman jailed, child placed with family members after drug arrest
- Shreveport couple arrested after major drug bust
- Louisiana records first hot car death
- La. Treasury sends out $16.9M in unclaimed property checks
- Grand Cane mayor, Whitaker family respond to backlash after Big W Trail Ride
- Mom faces additional charge in burning of baby in Natchitoches
- Downtown living: Limited but unique
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- DPPJ sets special meeting to discuss trail rides, special events permits
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.