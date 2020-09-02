Louisiana’s Democratic Party is looking for a new leader. After eight years at the helm, State Senator Karen Carter Peterson is not running again.
And even though this is an internal election, political analyst Jeremy Alford says, it is important.
“This is one of the highest profile positions in politics,” said Alford, “a chairman of one of our mainline parties.”
State Representative Ted James received the endorsement of Gov. John Bel Edwards, but James dropped out to campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
That leaves two women currently vying to lead the party, Linda Woolard from New Orleans, and Lafayette attorney Katie Bernhardt.
In an online video, Bernhardt said: “we need leadership that leads for us, not for personal political gain. We need a state party chair that unites us, not divides us. I’m Katie Bernhardt and I’d be proud to serve as the next chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party.”
And according to Alford, Bernhardt’s candidacy is looking good.
“There has been a cavalcade of elected officials come out in support of Katie Bernhardt,” said Alford. “Nearly all democratic senators have endorsed her; Congressman Cedric Richmond has also endorsed her.”
That includes State Senator Greg Tarver of Shreveport, who explained why he’s supporting Bernhardt.
“Well, I think number one she’s better equipped, better qualified,” said Tarver, "and has the time to devote. We need to diversify, number one, the Democratic Party; that’s number one. Number two, we need to make the Democratic Party more moderate. It’s been too liberal for many, many years.”
Tarver said all races need to be included in the leadership of the Democratic Party and feels Bernhardt would make it a more viable party in Louisiana.
The election was originally scheduled for the end of August, but according to Tarver, should be completed now, by the end of September.