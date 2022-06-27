BATON ROUGE, La. - The state Department of Education needs to strengthen its internal controls after a since-fired employee misappropriated nearly $75,000 in federal funds, according to an audit released Monday morning.
The department was also faulted on how it allocated $2.7 million in payments for vouchers, which are state aid that allow some students in troubled public schools to attend private schools.
Both issues are included in an 18-page report by Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack.
The review said that in March, 2021 agency officials learned that one of their employees manipulated data in the Child Care Assistance Program, which helps low-income families pay for child care while they work, attend school or undergo job training.
