SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Education plans to begin next school year as normal as possible. But, leaders are prepared to shift gears at a moments notice, depending on the coronavirus.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley says the goal is for everyone to congregate at their school campuses. There will be mitigation efforts in place.
Next week, the DOE will release guidelines and mandates that school systems should adhere to.
Brumley says those mandates would focus around the size of congregations, especially around athletics, transportation and in school cafeterias.
It's all going to depend on what phase the state is in. Some districts might see a spike in coronavirus cases, while others might not. That's why there isn't a "one size fits all" plan in place.
"This will be a school year unlike any school year we have ever seen before. It can be a series of starts and stops, even within a parish. The goal is to be in school, congregate and have mitigation efforts in place. We all recognize at any point that can shift. Systems have to be prepared to go from that fully congregate model to some sort of remote model, and quickly," said Brumley.
Brumley hopes to announce the state's guidelines by the end of next week. He said to avoid confusion for parents, school systems should roll out a strong communication plan.
Brumley says he's been in touch with school leaders in Northwest Louisiana and he's impressed with how they've executed plans for the upcoming school year.